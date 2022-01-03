Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.