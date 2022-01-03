Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,126,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,568 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.58% of Analog Devices worth $356,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.48. 31,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,041. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.