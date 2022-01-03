Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 13,545 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $50.79. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

