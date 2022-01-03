Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.