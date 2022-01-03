Nikulski Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50.

