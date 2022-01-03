Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $687,456.35

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $687,456.35 and approximately $36.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,639.90 or 1.00049743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00081564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00298797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00463072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00155294 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.