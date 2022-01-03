ACENT Reaches Market Cap of $7.71 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

