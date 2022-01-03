Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.01 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

