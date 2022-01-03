Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $665.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

