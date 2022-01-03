Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,775.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.