DIA (DIA) Price Tops $1.29

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market cap of $77.66 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

