Tycoon (TYC) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $238,548.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

