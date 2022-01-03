Jamf Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,835 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical volume of 636 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

JAMF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 494,079 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,429 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Jamf by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

