Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of ARRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

