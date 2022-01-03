Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BCAC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 148,106 shares during the last quarter.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

