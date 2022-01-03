Zacks: Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.05). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently commented on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,646. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $340.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

