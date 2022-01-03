PlatinumBAR Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,009.06 and $59.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.28 or 1.00257814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00298984 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00463307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00155591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

