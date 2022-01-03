Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

