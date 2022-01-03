Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

