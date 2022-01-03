Swiss National Bank Sells 188,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,162,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Philip Morris International worth $584,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

PM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. 18,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,527. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

