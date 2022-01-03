Swiss National Bank Sells 188,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,162,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Philip Morris International worth $584,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.57. 18,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,527. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

