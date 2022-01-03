Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.58 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day moving average is $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.