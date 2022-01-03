O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $130.40 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

