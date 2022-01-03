Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.53. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 52,455 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

