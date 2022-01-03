Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,517. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

