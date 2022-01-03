Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in December

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMEFF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Appreciated Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies, and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Edward Shaw, Tony Zhang, and Norman Tsui on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

