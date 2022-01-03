Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in December

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AMEFF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Appreciated Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Appreciated Media
