Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the November 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ADDXF remained flat at $$1.56 during trading on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.