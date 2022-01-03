Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $67.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 9,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.