CLSA Upgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to “Buy”

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPL. UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.30. 29,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,462. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

