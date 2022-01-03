Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of CGX stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.61. The company had a trading volume of 242,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$862.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
