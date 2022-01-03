Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

CGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.61. The company had a trading volume of 242,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$862.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$8.65 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.