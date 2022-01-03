Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

