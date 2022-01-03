Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.53.
Several research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
