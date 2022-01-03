Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $9.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Wedbush cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $481.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ZIX by 4,106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

