AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $753,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

