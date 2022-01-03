Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,800 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $849,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NYSE KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

