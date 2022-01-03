Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,196,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,800 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $849,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.