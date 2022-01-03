Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,133,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $951,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 688,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $320.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

