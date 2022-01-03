RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.63 Million

Analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce $55.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.05 million and the lowest is $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.61 million, with estimates ranging from $218.08 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,271. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

