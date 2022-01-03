Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $83.39

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ZI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.18, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810,794 shares of company stock worth $1,230,120,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

