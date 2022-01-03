Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.00 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce sales of $254.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.69 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $798.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $816.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter.

AHT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 31,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,408. The company has a market cap of $353.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $77.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

