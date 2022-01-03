Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

JLL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.47. 1,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average is $240.15. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $141.39 and a 12 month high of $275.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $50,704,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

