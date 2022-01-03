Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.64

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 1877636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

