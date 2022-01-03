HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in HubSpot by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HubSpot by 16.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HubSpot by 28.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $659.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $761.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

