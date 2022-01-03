Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.