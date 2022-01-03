Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

