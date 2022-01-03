salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,419 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of salesforce.com worth $1,041,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average is $265.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

