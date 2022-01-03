MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in December

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMEX traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.24. 271,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.07. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.19 and a 52-week high of 249.00.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

