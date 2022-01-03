IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 4,225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IAALF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.84. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

