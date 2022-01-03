Phantomx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 162.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 377% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $178,655.52 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00299350 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

