Rope Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Rope coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00008933 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $116,635.55 and approximately $306.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.12 or 0.08052590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.89 or 1.00226234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

