Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.12 or 0.08052590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.89 or 1.00226234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007325 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

